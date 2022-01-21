Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.08

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 149681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

