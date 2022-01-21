Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading Up 3.4%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 506,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,101,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.