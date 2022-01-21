Ambrosus (AMB) Price Reaches $0.0194

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $138,149.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 540,328,384 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

