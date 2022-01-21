Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.13 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

