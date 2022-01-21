Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 138,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

