Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AEE stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).
