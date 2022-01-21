Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

