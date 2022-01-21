American Century Companies Inc. Has $89.26 Million Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.68% of South State worth $89,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

