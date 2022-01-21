American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,327 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of W.W. Grainger worth $90,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $490.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.16 and a 200-day moving average of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

