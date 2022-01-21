American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,596 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of American Electric Power worth $213,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,407,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

