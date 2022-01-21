American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of American Equity Investment Life worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 202,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.