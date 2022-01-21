American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $99,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $247.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

