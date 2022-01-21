American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $99,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.41. 26,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

