Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,375 shares of company stock worth $1,984,175. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

