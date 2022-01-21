AMO Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $42.02 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $42.02 million and $1.28 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006114 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.