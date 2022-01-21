Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.53 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00015482 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,201,785 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

