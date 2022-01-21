Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.87 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

