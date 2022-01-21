Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $266.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.60 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $997.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

