Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report $133.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $639.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.89 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $666.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 3.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 281.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

