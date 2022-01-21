Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

