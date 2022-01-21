Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $179.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $583.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $598.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $859.78 million, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $973.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $83.06 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.