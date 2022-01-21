Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLMD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 234,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,192. The company has a market capitalization of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.