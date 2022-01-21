Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce sales of $398.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.20 million to $442.10 million. Sunrun reported sales of $320.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.15.

Shares of RUN opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $89.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

