Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $6.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the highest is $7.44. United Rentals posted earnings of $5.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $28.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

NYSE:URI traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $302.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,600. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.57. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.