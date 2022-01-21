Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.95. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. Argus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 31.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

