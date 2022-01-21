Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PEAK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 4,887,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

