Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

