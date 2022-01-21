Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post $328.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.40 million and the lowest is $323.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $352.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

