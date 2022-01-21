Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $446.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $450.82 million. Lumentum posted sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.19.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.