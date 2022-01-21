Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The Hain Celestial Group also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. 22,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after buying an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

