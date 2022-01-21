Analysts Offer Predictions for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ichor in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ICHR opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. Ichor has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

