Analysts Offer Predictions for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

