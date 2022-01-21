Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

1/19/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $150.00.

1/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00.

1/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. 5,127,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,147,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

