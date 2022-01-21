Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2022 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €41.00 ($46.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2022 – ArcelorMittal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2022 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2022 – ArcelorMittal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27).

12/20/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €41.00 ($46.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €41.00 ($46.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/6/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €41.00 ($46.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

