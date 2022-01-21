Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

1/18/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

1/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00.

1/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.50 to C$55.00.

1/10/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.