Analyzing Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Biglari (NYSE:BH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Biglari 20.89% 12.69% 8.00%

This table compares Portillos and Biglari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 1.98 $12.26 million N/A N/A Biglari $433.68 million 0.63 -$37.99 million $228.72 0.52

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portillos and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portillos presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.08%. Given Portillos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Biglari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. The Insurance Operations segment operates through First Guard and Southern Pioneer. The Maxim segment deals with media and licensing. The Southern Oil segment consists of the oil and gas operation in Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Sardar Biglari on December 21, 2017 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

