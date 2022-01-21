Anchor Protocol Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $388.14 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00005122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,306,927 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

