ANGLE (LON:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s current price.

LON AGL opened at GBX 129 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.19. ANGLE has a 52-week low of GBX 63.55 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.90 ($1.96).

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

