ANON (ANON) Price Down 34.4% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $165,064.26 and $21.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

