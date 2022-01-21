Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.79

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.79 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 213.50 ($2.91). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.93), with a volume of 210,691 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.87.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

