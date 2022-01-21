ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $55.92 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $55.92 million and $1.30 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 89,827,093 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

