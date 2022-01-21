Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0022

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $46.98 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00181752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00383644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

