Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108,152.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $554,842.51 and $108,152.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00183375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00036221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00386766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.