Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 211.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

