Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,223 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.96. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

