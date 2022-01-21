Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $11.40 Per Share

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $11.40 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE ARCH opened at $93.65 on Friday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $93,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.