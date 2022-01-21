ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00064259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.96 or 0.07215807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.03 or 0.99951077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063318 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

