ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 2.8%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 138,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 133,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 million during the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

