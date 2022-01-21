Arion Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $33,703.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00066090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.62 or 0.07131952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.34 or 0.99767181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,375,361 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

