Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.90

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and traded as high as $150.12. Arkema shares last traded at $149.45, with a volume of 2,716 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.70.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

