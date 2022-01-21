Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,442. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $692.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

